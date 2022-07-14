Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

