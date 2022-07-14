Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

