Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sierra Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMT. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Shares of SMT opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$147.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

