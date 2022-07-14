Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Reduced by Analyst

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

NYSE:SI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

