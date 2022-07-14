Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.