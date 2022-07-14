Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Shares of ABNB opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.63. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

