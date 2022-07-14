Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

