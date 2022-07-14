Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,531.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.