Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

