Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

