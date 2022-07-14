Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
