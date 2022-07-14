Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,660 ($91.10).

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($88.73) to GBX 7,700 ($91.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($110.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($83.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($85.63) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($73.91), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($570,035.47).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,408 ($76.21) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($58.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,534 ($77.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,210.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1,424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

