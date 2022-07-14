Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.21 and last traded at $59.67. Approximately 527,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 978,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.13.
About Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
