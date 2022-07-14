Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will earn $11.25 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

