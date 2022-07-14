Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TPX opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.