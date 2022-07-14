Research Analysts Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

