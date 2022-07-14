Research Analysts Set Expectations for NorthWest Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:NWS)

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year.

Get NorthWest Copper alerts:

NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.