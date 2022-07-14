Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

TRV opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.