Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

