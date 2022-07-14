Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 70,578 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$253.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

