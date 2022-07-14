Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 70,578 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$253.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.94.
Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.
See Also
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.