Reviewing Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 10 0 2.63

Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.89%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $286.95, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences 25.25% 96.51% 25.71% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30.84% 32.24% 24.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $799.24 million 8.75 $182.04 million $1.59 17.24 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 9.75 $2.34 billion $9.50 30.39

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Maravai LifeSciences. Maravai LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Maravai LifeSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

