Reviewing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get KORE Group alerts:

This table compares KORE Group and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 15.93% 28.15% 6.32%

65.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Verizon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.91 -$24.45 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.59 $22.07 billion $5.15 9.81

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KORE Group and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Verizon Communications 1 11 3 0 2.13

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 207.24%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches. It also provides residential fixed connectivity solutions, such as internet, video, and voice services; and sells network access to mobile virtual network operators. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 115 million wireless retail connections, 7 million wireline broadband connections, and 4 million Fios video connections. The company's Business segment provides network connectivity products, including private networking, private cloud connectivity, virtual and software defined networking, and internet access services; and internet protocol-based voice and video services, unified communications and collaboration tools, and customer contact center solutions. This segment also offers a suite of management and data security services; domestic and global voice and data solutions, such as voice calling, messaging services, conferencing, contact center solutions, and private line and data access networks; customer premises equipment; installation, maintenance, and site services; and Internet of Things products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 27 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 477 thousand wireline broadband connections. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.