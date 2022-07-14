Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires Shares of 20,463 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,463 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

