Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.16

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.49. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1,834 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

