Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSKD stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

