Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

