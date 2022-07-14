RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.