RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPP stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
