RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.64%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

