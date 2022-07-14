Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.