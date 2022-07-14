Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

