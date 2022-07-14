Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

