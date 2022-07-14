Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.