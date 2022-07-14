Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,308.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $248.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $192.37 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average of $328.04.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

