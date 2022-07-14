Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.