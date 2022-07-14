Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.02

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 65491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

