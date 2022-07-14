Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.00. 50,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,712,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.1% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.