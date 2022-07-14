Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.00. 50,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,712,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.