SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

