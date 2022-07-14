Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

