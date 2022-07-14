Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Up 3.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on SANG. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $166.70 million and a PE ratio of -21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
