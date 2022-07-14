Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Shares Up 3.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANG. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $166.70 million and a PE ratio of -21.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.