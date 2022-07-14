Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

