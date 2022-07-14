Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.02

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.