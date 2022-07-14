Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.02

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

