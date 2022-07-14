Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 11469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.29.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.3212929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at C$1,982,590.80.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

