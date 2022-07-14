Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.70-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

