Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.73 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sempra by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 77.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sempra by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 26.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
