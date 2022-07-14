Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 33,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,948,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,224,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 437,089 shares of company stock valued at $36,720,444 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

