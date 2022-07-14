Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $360.29

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$360.29 and traded as low as C$335.38. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$345.62, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$861.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$378.71.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.85 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

