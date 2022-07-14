Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

