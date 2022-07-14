Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $501.50

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 501.50 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 501.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 89070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.07).

SHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.62) to GBX 654 ($7.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.70).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($495,429.02).

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

