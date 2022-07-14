Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $294.00 at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $310.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.80.

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

