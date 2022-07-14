Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 129.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCVL opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

